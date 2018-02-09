Comcast CEO Brian Roberts: Olympics coverage is like '17 Super Bowls' for the company

Comcast-owned NBC is fresh off a successful Super Bowl broadcast, and CEO Brian Roberts said the next 18 days of Winter Olympics coverage "is like 17 Super Bowls."

"Every time we come to the Olympics, we're reminded just how important this is to the media landscape," Roberts told CNBC in Pyeongchang, South Korea. "Whether you make it yourself or get to experience it through the television or now on your mobile device or many, many other ways, we fall in love every four years, every two years, and I think we're ready to fall in love again."

NBC is broadcasting the games live and in prime time starting Friday. The network is also streaming coverage online and on Snapchat in a first-of-its-kind partnership.

Comcast had 500 people working on the Super Bowl broadcast last Sunday, Roberts said. It's deployed more than 3,000 people for the Olympics.

"Obviously the Super Bowl in America, there's nothing quite like it for that one night and that one day. And the NFL is fantastic. We're proud to be a partner with that as well," Roberts said. "But there's something also just amazing for all of us [at the Olympics]."

— CNBC's Carl Quintanilla contributed to this report.

Disclosure: CNBC's parent company NBCUniversal is owned by Comcast.



Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal owns NBC Sports and NBC Olympics. NBC Olympics is the U.S. broadcast rights holder to all Summer and Winter Games through the year 2032.



Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal is an investor in Snap.

