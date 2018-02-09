Cramer's lightning round: You're getting an opportunity in Amazon   

Roku: "If you're a new investor and you want to get some high-growth stock, you're being given an opportunity … [in] Amazon."

Mazor Robotics: "Mazor's a good stock and I like it here."

Kratos Defense: "Kratos is good, but why go with that when you've got all these big dogs that were down so much into this VIX-related sell-off?"

Teladoc: "My problem with Teladoc is there are many people coming into that segment and they are not necessarily playing for big money. So let's say ix-nay Teladoc-nay."

Weyerhauser: "I like Weyerhauser, 3.79 percent yield, in the housing business. They got rid of their formal housing. I like the story. It's a real estate investment trust, though, so be careful. It's going down with them. I like it, though."

Mondelez: "It got a new boss in there. I think he's going to do a good job. Very low-risk stock."