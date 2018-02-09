Just in time for Valentine's Day, a designer is taking a new approach to his latest digital creation: Turning the narrative of his video game into an interactive love story — complete with all of its complications and moral ambiguity.

Ken Wong, lead designer of Ustwo's wildly popular "Monument Valley" mobile game, left the company and created his own development studio in Australia, called Mountains. He's also got a new game called "Florence" — his first game for his new start-up that will debut on Apple's iOS on Feb. 14.

Florence Yeoh, the game's 25-year-old protagonist, tells the story of her first love in graphic novel form. In a twist on the usual gaming experience, Florence's goal is to get the user to "explore emotions not achieve goals."

To achieve the desired effect, Mountains has partnered with independent publisher Annapurna Interactive, a subsidiary of the film production company behind box-office hits like "Zero Dark Thirty" and "American Hustle." In an interview with CNBC, Wong explained why he chose the unusual format for his start-up's first game.

When talking with his team of developers, a common thread among them had to do with relationships, something video games rarely tackle, he explained.

"We had discussions about what was important to us, what conversations for us were active in our lives, and it felt to us ... that we were talking a lot about relationships," Wong said. "There weren't many games that were about this topic, about love stories in games."