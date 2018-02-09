European stocks under pressure amid earnings; global market turmoil continues

European markets were mostly lower Friday morning, as investors reacted to fresh corporate news, while keeping an eye on the turbulence seen across markets worldwide.
The pan-European STOXX 600 traded 0.24 percent lower in morning deals, with the majority of sectors slipping into the red. Major bourses also fell although Germany's DAX fluctuated around the flatline.
Global markets have been swinging between gains and major losses over the past week, as concerns over higher interest rates continue to dwell on investors' minds.
On Thursday, Wall Street closed sharply lower, despite solid earnings, with the Dow Jones industrial average sinking over 1,000 points — entering correction territory. The moves on Wall Street consequently dampened the mood in Asia and Europe, with investors watching closely to see if certain indexes go into correction.
Earnings
Shares of L'Oreal rose 1 percent, after the cosmetics giant saw sales rise by 5.5 percent in the fourth quarter on a like-for-like basis, topping expectations, with the firm adding that all divisions had seen sales growth. Its CEO added that the group was "confident" that it would outperform the market and produce significant growth in 2018.
Meantime, UBI Banca posted solid gains after the group reported full-year results. In the release, the Italian bank announced that a "substantial package of non-performing loans" would be sold up until 2020 year-end. Net profit for 2017 came in at 690.6 million euros.
However, not every earnings report was seen as positive by the market. France's Amundi was the STOXX 600's worst performer, off more than 5 percent, after the asset manager delivered its latest results and an update, which stated that it would target net inflows of no less than 150 billion euros over the 2018—2020 period.
Meantime, shares of Maersk Group declined 2.5 percent, after EBITDA in the fourth quarter missed expectations at $844 million, below analysts forecast of $896 million, according to a Reuters poll.
Aside from earnings, materials technology group Umicore jumped over 8.5 percent, after the firm announced late Thursday that it had successfully raised 892 million euros in an equity placement, to fund growth investments.
US government undergoes shutdown
Late Thursday evening, it became apparent that parts of the U.S. government would be entering a shutdown, after the Senate failed to secure the passing of a spending bill by the midnight deadline. However, just before Europe's open, the Senate passed a short-term funding bill giving way for an uptick in military and domestic spending.
The measure will now head to the House, where it faces some level of resistance. The House may begin voting around 6 a.m., ET, on Friday.
