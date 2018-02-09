European stocks under pressure amid earnings; global market turmoil continues

The pan-European STOXX 600 traded 0.24 percent lower in morning deals, with the majority of sectors slipping into the red. Major bourses also fell although Germany's DAX fluctuated around the flatline.

Global markets have been swinging between gains and major losses over the past week, as concerns over higher interest rates continue to dwell on investors' minds.

On Thursday, Wall Street closed sharply lower, despite solid earnings, with the Dow Jones industrial average sinking over 1,000 points — entering correction territory. The moves on Wall Street consequently dampened the mood in Asia and Europe, with investors watching closely to see if certain indexes go into correction.