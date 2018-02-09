The U.S. and its allies are not ruling out military action against North Korea, Vice President Mike Pence told NBC News.

"We're gonna make it crystal clear that our military, the Japanese self-defense forces, our allies here in South Korea, all of our allies across the region, are, are fully prepared to defend our nations and to take what is — action is necessary to defend our homeland," Pence said in an interview with NBC's "Nightly News" while attending the 23rd Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Pence and his wife were spotted sitting adjacent to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, during the opening ceremony of the games.

President Donald Trump, as well as several U.S. allies, have agreed to halt all military exercises until after the Olympics, Pence said.

Meanwhile, defense experts who analyzed Thursday's military parade in North Korea say it appears the country has a shortage of vehicles used for launching intercontinental ballistic missiles.

