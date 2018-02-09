    ×

    Politics

    Vice President Mike Pence: US and allies will take whatever 'action is necessary' in defense against North Korea

    • Vice President Mike Pence says the U.S. and its allies will take whatever "action is necessary" in defense against North Korea.
    • Pence is attending the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
    • President Donald Trump and U.S. allies have agreed to halt all military exercises until after the Olympics.
    President of North Korea Kim Yong-nam and Kim Yo-jong, sister of President of North Korea Kim Jong-un, below Mike Pence, Vice-President of USA and his wife Karen Pence during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
    Jean Catuffe | Getty Images
    The U.S. and its allies are not ruling out military action against North Korea, Vice President Mike Pence told NBC News.

    "We're gonna make it crystal clear that our military, the Japanese self-defense forces, our allies here in South Korea, all of our allies across the region, are, are fully prepared to defend our nations and to take what is — action is necessary to defend our homeland," Pence said in an interview with NBC's "Nightly News" while attending the 23rd Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

    Pence and his wife were spotted sitting adjacent to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, during the opening ceremony of the games.

    President Donald Trump, as well as several U.S. allies, have agreed to halt all military exercises until after the Olympics, Pence said.

    Meanwhile, defense experts who analyzed Thursday's military parade in North Korea say it appears the country has a shortage of vehicles used for launching intercontinental ballistic missiles.

    Read the full report at NBC News.