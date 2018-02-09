Many online dating companies match people together based on a shared interest or a shared physical attraction. Yet some research suggests that people feel like they know each other better…when they share similar dislikes.

Enter Hater, an app created by former Goldman Sachs banker Brendan Alper that launched in February 2017. Originally, his concept started out as just a joke.

"I started in finance, and I quit to become a comedy writer, and Hater was actually a comedy sketch idea I had originally," Alper told CNBC's "On the Money" in a recent interview. "But when I told people about it, everyone just loved the idea so much that I figured this has to be a real app."

Currently the Hater app has 4,000 topics such as cargo shorts, crocs, and vegan food. Like the Tinder dating app, people swipe through the topics, either right or left, to say if they like it or hate it. And if you don't feel strong either way, you can skip it.

Hater's algorithm then finds your best matches, and lets you see what that person loves and hates. The company even breaks down the top 'hates' per state.