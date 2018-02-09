Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: UPS, FDX, AMZN, QCOM, NVDA, ATVI, AIG & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

UPS, FedEx – The two stocks are under pressure following a Wall Street Journal story saying Amazon.com was set to launch a delivery service for businesses. Such a business would compete directly with UPS and FedEx.

Qualcomm — Qualcomm has rejected a revised $121 billion takeover bid from rival chipmaker Broadcom, but did propose a meeting to see if differences can be resolved. Qualcomm maintains that Broadcom's offer undervalues the company.

Nvidia – Nvidia reported quarterly profit of $1.78 per share, well above the $1.17 a share consensus estimate. The maker of graphics chips also saw revenue beat forecasts and gave strong current-quarter revenue guidance, thanks to increasing demand for uses like gaming and data centers.

Expedia – Expedia missed estimates by 31 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 84 cents per share. The travel services company's revenue was only slightly below forecasts. Expedia's bottom line was hurt by an increase in marketing expenses, although the company did make upbeat comments about the current year.

Activision Blizzard – Activision came in a penny a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 94 cents per share. Revenue scored a beat, as well. The video-game maker saw bookings rise, with its "Destiny" and "Call of Duty" franchises performing well.

AIG – AIG reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 57 cents per share, falling short of the 75 cent a share consensus estimate. The insurance company saw a greater than expected $762 million catastrophe loss for the quarter, with the bulk of that due to the California wildfires.

FireEye – FireEye had a surprise adjusted profit of 1 cent a share per share for its latest quarter, compared to analysts' forecasts for a 1 cent per share loss. The provider of cybersecurity services saw revenue come in comfortably above estimates, and it also gave strong forward guidance.

Moody's – The credit rating agency reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.51 a share, 6 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. Moody's also gave a better-than-expected forecast for 2018, citing improved economic activity and benefits from tax reform.

Zillow – Zillow saw fourth-quarter earnings meet analysts' forecasts, but the real estate website operator gave lower-than-expected current-quarter revenue guidance.

News Corp – News Corp reported adjusted quarterly profit of 24 cents per share, 5 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts. The Wall Street Journal owner's revenue fell, but its online real estate business improved.

Walmart – The retailer is in advanced talks to buy an up to 20 percent stake in India-based e-commerce company Flipkart, according to a Bloomberg report.

Newell Brands – Newell is in the midst of a fight with activist investor Starboard Value, according to The Wall Street Journal. Starboard has teamed up with three former Jarden Corp. executives, seeking to oust the board and the consumer products maker's CEO. Newell had bought Jarden in 2016 for $15 billion but the former Jarden executives are upset with how the company has been run since then.

Amazon.com – Amazon's Whole Foods unit is raising the price suppliers have to pay for prime shelf space at the supermarket chain, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Woodward – Woodward is denying a Wall Street Journal report that the aircraft and industrial parts maker is in talks to be bought by Boeing.

Wynn Resorts – The casino operator's stock was downgraded to "equal-weight" from "overweight" at Morgan Stanley, noting recent uncertainty following the resignation of CEO Steve Wynn. Morgan Stanley said now may be the time to take profits after significant outperformance during the past year.