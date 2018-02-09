    ×

    US Markets

    US stock markets set to rally at the open after Dow plummets 1,000 points and enters correction territory

    • On Thursday, U.S. stocks finished deep in the red as higher interest rates continued to weigh on sentiment. The Dow Jones industrial average finished the session down over 1,000 points — entering correction territory.
    • In corporate news, Moody's, PG&E and CBOE Holdings are set to publish earnings ahead of the bell.

    U.S. stock index futures were higher ahead of Friday's open, as investors kept abreast of the volatile trading seen in markets worldwide.

    Around 5:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up 102 points, indicating an open of 246.54 points. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures also indicated a positive open. The movements seen in U.S. futures come on the back of a sharply lower finish to Thursday's trade.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 6, 2016 in New York City.
    Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 6, 2016 in New York City.

    In the previous session, U.S. stocks finished deep in the red as higher interest rates continued to weigh on sentiment.

    The Dow Jones industrial average finished the session down 1,032.89 points at 23,860.46 — entering correction territory. In addition, investors have been on edge, as developments in the political space surface.

    Late Thursday, it became apparent that parts of the U.S. government would be entering a shutdown, after the Senate failed to secure the passing of a spending bill by the midnight deadline.

    During Friday's early hours, however, the Senate managed to pass a short-term funding bill, paving the way to boosting military and domestic spending. The measure now goes to the House, where it faces some resistance.

    On Friday, earnings and economic data will continue to trickle in as the trading week draws to a close. In corporate news, Moody's, PG&E and CBOE are set to publish earnings ahead of the bell. Wholesale trade data is due to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

    No speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to take place Friday.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    —CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---