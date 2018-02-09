    ×

    Trading Nation

    Why gold could soon get a boost from the wild market volatility

    Here’s why gold is not rallying as much as you would be expecting it to
    Here’s why gold is not rallying as much as you would be expecting it to   

    Conventional wisdom would suggest the wild market swings, triple- to quadruple-digit point drops in the Dow Jones industrial average, and major U.S. markets entering into corrections would portend higher gold prices as investors flock to safe havens.

    But it hasn't.

    In fact, gold is down. Early Friday, it was off 0.19 percent. Through Thursday, the precious metal had declined nearly 2 percent for the week after falling more than 1 percent last week. This weakness has come amid a stronger U.S. dollar, renewed inflation expectations and higher U.S. Treasury yields. This all theoretically would prove bearish for the yellow metal, even as markets are going haywire.

    Some market watchers are bullish on the metal despite its decline. Bill Baruch, president at Blue Line Futures, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday he has a positive outlook at current levels. He calls it a buying opportunity should gold fall further. Here are his reasons why.

    • At its 2018 high, gold was up nearly 10 percent from its December lows; it's now up a little over 6 percent from its December lows around $1,241 per ounce.

    • Gold's 100-day moving average, at $1,294 as of Thursday evening, represents about 2 percent below where gold was trading on Thursday. At this level, around $1,300, would be a solid buying opportunity and technical support.

    • The dollar has room to fall here, and any significant decline would be a key catalyst in gold breaking higher in the next three to six months.

    Bottom line: Commodity trader Bill Baruch is bullish on gold at these levels despite the recent weakness and sees a buying opportunity around the $1,300 level.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    GOLD
    ---
    DJIA
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...