Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Monday:

Shares of Molina Healthcare fell more than 3 percent after the bell. The healthcare provider reported a net loss of $4.59 per share that disappointed Wall Street. Preliminary guidance also does not look good for the upcoming year, but will be updated after the company reports first-quarter earnings and takes stock of profit improvement initiatives.



President and CEO Joe Zubretsky said that the "fourth-quarter results are emblematic of the significant transition Molina is undertaking." The losses are a result of increased medical care costs, impairment losses, restructuring costs and loss on debt extinguishment.

Chegg stock rose nearly 5 percent after the bell. The online textbook rental company reported earnings and revenue that surpassed Wall Street expectations. It hit a record 2.2 million subscribers this year.

CEO Dan Rosensweig called 2017 Chegg's best year yet, attributing improved profitability to the leverage of the all-digital model. The momentum of the past year has led the company to raise its guidance for 2018.

RingCentral shares jumped more than 8 percent after hours. The cloud communications service reported revenue and earnings per share that surpassed analyst expectations. Revenue grew by a third this year and guidance for the upcoming year looks very good.

Genpact stock fell more than 4 percent in the extended session. The professional services firm announced revenue and earnings that beat expectations and raised its dividend by 1.5 cents.

Shares of Vipshop climbed more than 10 percent in extended trading. The e-commerce company reported earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street predictions. Total orders and active customers rose significantly over the past year, as well as average revenues.

Sears stock fell 1.45 percent in the extended session. The department store chain has been closing stores throughout the US recently. Rising interest rates and tax reform are predicted to negatively impact the company further.