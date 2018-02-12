Cryptocurrency speculation could ‘destroy’ innovation, Singapore central bank exec says

Speculative cryptocurrency investors are negatively impacting on experimentation with the nascent technology, an executive at Singapore's central bank said Monday.

Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), told CNBC that he did not want speculative investing in the digital currency space to "destroy the experimental value of cryptocurrency."

MAS is currently working on its own blockchain, or distributed ledger technology, project called "Project Ubin," and expects to complete a trial with a digital version of the Singapore dollar this year. Blockchain, the technology that underpins virtual currencies, maintains a continually growing record of transactions across a decentralized network.

Voicing his concerns about speculators in the market, Mohanty said: "That's a key part because we are going to continue to experiment on this fabulous technology and find the use case, hopefully, in the long run.