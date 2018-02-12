Real harm is being done by out-of control trading.

Market volatility is an outrage for Americans who have trillions of their dollars in 401(k) and other retirement and savings plans.

Market volatility is an outrage for companies that hope someday to fund themselves with new equity.

Market volatility is an outrage for the economy that expects to use free-market capitalism to spur growth.

The fact that trading in the United States equity markets has been captured by out-of-control technological investment systems is a reneging on a key implicit promise. That promise is that the free market trading systems will fairly represent the economic values in the United States. This market volatility is a clear indication that the study and analysis of the economy, the financial system, and companies is an ancient system no longer relevant in today's technologically advanced markets. It is a complete denial of the "Prudent Man Rule."