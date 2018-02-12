George Soros hits back at 'toxic, personal criticism' and defends donation to anti-Brexit campaign

Billionaire investor George Soros has defended his right to donate hundreds of thousands of pounds to a pro-European Union campaign aimed at stopping the U.K. leaving the political and economic block.

The tycoon had been heavily criticized after it was revealed that, through one of his foundations, he had donated a sizeable amount of funds to the Best for Britain campaign — a group which advocates stopping the Brexit process and keeping the U.K. in the EU.

In response, Soros hit back at what he described as "toxic, personal criticism" and dismissed accusations that his actions were "undermining democracy."

Writing in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, he said: "I consider Brexit a tragic mistake … Brexit is a lose-lose proposition both for Britain and for Europe. Politically, Europe without Britain will be weakened in its ability to defend and promote democratic values."