The world's second-largest beer brewer is looking at increasing its footprint

Not looking at transformational mergers and acquisitions at this stage, Heineken CFO says

Dutch brewer Heineken is looking at potentially expanding into new markets though it doesn't have any defined plan for the time being, its chief financial officer told CNBC Monday.

The world's second largest brewer bought last February the Brazilian brewer Brasil Kirin for about $704 million, raising its share in what's the third largest beer market in the world.

Speaking to CNBC on Monday, Laurence Debroux, Heineken's CFO, said that there could be similar decisions in the future, as the company tries to be present in as many markets as possible.

"We are looking at a number of countries, we are looking at increasing our footprint, we still have a few white spots, but we are not looking at transformation at this stage," she said, adding that this doesn't mean that something "big (and) significant can happen."

Heineken announced Monday its 2017 full-year results, which came in line with expectations. Operating profits before one-offs were up by 6.2 percent. The firm also said it would pay a dividend of 1.47 euros ($1.80) per share, higher from a year ago.