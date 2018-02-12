Read the full text of Trump's infrastructure plan

The Trump administration released the full text of its infrastructure proposal to Congress on Monday.

The plan includes $200 billion in federal funds that are intended to stimulate more than $1.5 trillion in spending mostly from local and state governments and private entities over a decade.

In a letter addressed to Congress at the beginning of the proposal, President Donald Trump asks lawmakers to "act soon" on a bill that would:

Stimulate at least $1.5 trillion in new investment over the next decade;

Shorten the approval process for projects to two years or less;

Focus on infrastructure needs for rural areas;

Encourage training for American workers;

Create opportunities for state and local governments to invest in "large-scale infrastructure projects."

Trump, who often touts his history as a real estate developer, made infrastructure one of the pillars of his presidential campaign. However, the president has indicated that he is skeptical of public-private partnerships, a key part of the White House's plan.