The lowdown on electric vehicles and the future of driving

More than 750,000 electric cars were sold in 2016 and the global electric car stock grew to more than 2 million, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

As people become more environmentally conscious, major motor manufacturers are making big changes. Every Volvo from 2019, for example, will have an electric motor, while Ford recently announced that it would increase its planned investments in electrification to $11 billion by 2022.

Here, Sustainable Energy takes a look at electric vehicles: how they work, their environmental impact and the role they will have to play in the future of transport.