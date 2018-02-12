‘Three names we love’ in tech after last week’s wipeout, according to Susquehanna

After last week's nasty sell-off, it's time to sort through the debris to pick the names best equipped to rally off these lows.

One strategist has already scavenged.

"Broadcom, Amazon, Micron — three names we love," strategist Stacey Gilbert of Susquehanna Capital Group said Friday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "We would definitely be owning those."

Gilbert sees potential in the cloud business for Amazon and Micron and likes Broadcom's exposure to the artificial intelligence business.

Those three have sold off to the point they are now trading at a significant discount to Susquehanna's 12-month price target. Micron trades at a 50 percent discount to its price target and Amazon and Broadcom are at a 40 percent discount. Susquehanna has a buy rating on all three.

The three have seen remarkably different weeks. Broadcom and Micron dropped just 1 percent, far better than the 6 percent drop on the XLK Technology ETF. Broadcom rallied and sold off in fits and starts in recent days after raising its bid for Qualcomm, an offer the latter subsequently rejected. Micron surged earlier last week in its best one-day performance since December 2016 after providing upbeat second-quarter guidance.

Amazon wasn't as fortunate. Its stock slumped 7 percent along with the rest of the FANG stocks. Facebook , Netflix and Alphabet also fell 7 percent.

All three were in correction territory at the end of the week, having fallen more than 10 percent from their 52-week highs. Each stock has an average buy rating among brokers surveyed by FactSet.

Mark Tepper, president of Strategic Wealth Partners, also sees pockets of potential in technology in the wake of the week's losses even as he remains cautious on the sector as a whole. He picks Intel as one with the greatest potential to rally.

"It's a very strong company. It's got a good place in AI, data center and cloud," he told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday. "We're very bullish on that area of tech."

Intel shares ended the week down 5 percent, adding to an 8 percent drop in the previous week. This marks its worst back-to-back weekly losses since January 2016. Intel's losses last week put it in the middle of the pack on the Dow. Its shares are in a correction after falling 13 percent from a 52-week high set on Jan. 29.

The technology sector as a whole was one of the better performers on markets last week, proving resilient to the worst of market losses during Monday's and Thursday's session. Over those two sessions, the Dow dumped 2,207 points, while the losses to the S&P 500 by Thursday's close totaled roughly $2 trillion in market cap since its all-time high set on Jan. 26.

For the week, the S&P 500 dropped 5 percent and the Dow 6.5 percent. The XLK Technology ETF fell 6 percent.