Trump budget calls for 2% reductions in discretionary spending after 2019

The White House budget calls for $3 trillion in deficit reduction, including $1.7 trillion in mandatory spending cuts.

The plan also proposes reducing discretionary spending by 2 percent a year after 2019.

The budget, however, doesn't balance, marking a reversal from Republican priorities in recent years.

In a summary outline that circulated Monday, the White House said the budget accounts for increased spending caps in the massive $320 billion spending deal hashed out between Republicans and Democrats last week.

The budget also calls for $18 billion to construct a southern border wall, a key part of President Donald Trump's campaign pitch to voters in 2016. The proposal also allocates more than $2.5 billion for additional border-security initiatives, including for more Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement staff and expanded capacity for detention.

The administration also released its long-awaited plan to stimulate more than $1.5 trillion in infrastructure projects. The White House budget proposes $200 billion in federal investment that focuses mainly on grants, "transformative projects" and rural infrastructure.

