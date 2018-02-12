Higher education faces massive changes in President Trump's spending plan released on Monday.

The proposal would sharply curtail income-based loan repayment plans, scratch the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program and embolden the government to go after students who don't pay their loans.

Changes to loans would apply to borrowing after July 1, 2019, not including those loans provided to borrowers to finish their current education.

The budget would eliminate subsidized loans. Some 5.7 million students had subsidized loans in the 2016-2017 academic year, according to Mark Kantrowitz, a student loan expert.

The budget plan also would narrow the number of income-driven repayment plans — in which people pay back their loans at a rate that takes into consideration their income — from four to just one. Under that option, students' monthly payments would be capped at 12.5 percent. Students generally pay 10 percent of their discretionary income under current income-based repayment plans.