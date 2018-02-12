AmerisourceBergen surges after report that Walgreens is in early stage talks to buy the company

AmerisourceBergen shares surged on a Wall Street Journal report that Walgreens is in early stage talks to buy the company.

Shares of Amerisource rocketed more than 25 percent in after-hours trade following the news.

Walgreens already holds a 26 percent stake of Amerisource, according to FactSet.

People familiar with the matter told the Journal that the approach was made between representatives of Walgreens Chief Executive Stefano Pessina and Amerisource CEO Steven Collins. The sources told the newspaper, however, that a formal offer hasn't been made and that a deal may not materialize.

Both companies declined to comment to the Journal. The companies did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for additional comment.

As of its Monday close, AmerisourceBergen had a market value of about $19.6 billion, while Walgreens was about $67.8 billion.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Read the full report in The Wall Street Journal.