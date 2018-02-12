This freaky $2,200 prosthetic gives you two extra hands on each arm

Why settle for one helping hand when you can get two with this 3D-printed prosthetic 2 Hours Ago | 01:13

A start-up called Youbionic wants to elevate people's abilities by giving them a set of extra hands. The company's double-handed, 3D-printed prosthetic is controlled by flex sensors on the user's fingers. Each hand has six actuators that allow it to pinch and close.

Youbionic launched in 2014 with a single-handed prosthetic. The company says that it's now working to modify its two-handed wearable to perform everyday tasks such as turning a handle and typing on a keyboard.

Consumers can either buy the 3D-printing files for the prosthetic on the Youbionic website for $244, or order the fully printed wearable for $2,200.