    ×

    Tech

    This freaky $2,200 prosthetic gives you two extra hands on each arm

    Why settle for one helping hand when you can get two with this 3D-printed prosthetic   

    A start-up called Youbionic wants to elevate people's abilities by giving them a set of extra hands. The company's double-handed, 3D-printed prosthetic is controlled by flex sensors on the user's fingers. Each hand has six actuators that allow it to pinch and close.

    Youbionic launched in 2014 with a single-handed prosthetic. The company says that it's now working to modify its two-handed wearable to perform everyday tasks such as turning a handle and typing on a keyboard.

    Consumers can either buy the 3D-printing files for the prosthetic on the Youbionic website for $244, or order the fully printed wearable for $2,200.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...