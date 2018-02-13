Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are lower after Monday's 400+ point rally for the Dow Jones industrials average. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond is down to 2.83 percent.

-The federal government ran a surplus in January, the first month the new tax reform law was in effect. But the government has run surpluses in 13 of the last 20 January periods. Six of those seven deficit periods came during the Obama administration.

EARNINGS NEWS

-Pepsi beat Wall Street expectations on earnings and revenues. Pepsi also announced bonuses and plans to hire 20,000 more people in the U.S. thanks to the new tax reform law.

-Under Armour beat expectations on revenues and matched estimates on earnings. Shares are surging in reaction.