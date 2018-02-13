Robot skiers hit the slopes in an Olympics-style downhill competition   

Eight South Korean robotics teams took to the slopes about an hour from Winter Olympics site Pyeongchang to compete for a $10,000 prize during the Ski Robot Challenge. To qualify for the competition, teams had to build a robot that was at least 50 centimeters tall and had an independent power system and joints that could use skies and poles.

Contestants used cameras and sensors to navigate. Teams were awarded points based on the number of flagpoles avoided and how quickly they made it to the finish line. The gold medal and prize went to Takewon V from Minirobot Corp. At just 75 centimeters tall, the robot navigated five gates in 18 seconds.