Shame on both the buyers and the sellers of these volatility products

Well this is more fun now, isn't it?
I mean aren't we all just a little bit more excited about equity markets now that strange concept of a "two-way market" has been reintroduced for the first time since the market carnage in early 2016?
Isn't it great to finally see some of the most stupid and greediest among the investment community get a bloody nose?
Of course this is the point where some "long-only" fool turns into a social media keyboard warrior and berates me for wanting people to lose money. And to him and his ilk I say you're absolutely right, I am glad ... Well, in part that is.
For in truth the ones I'm more than happy to see lose their money are the ones who throw it into products where they clearly have no understanding whatsoever.
The truth is most of us are "tourists" to a certain extent in most of the financial products we buy and sell. Very few so-called investors have anywhere near the expertise to invest in half the stuff we put in our portfolios.