White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is slated to take questions from reporters hours after FBI Director Christopher Wray offered an account of the background check process for a top administration staffer who is accused of domestic abuse that contradicted previous White House timelines.

Wray told senators Tuesday that the bureau had completed its background check on staff secretary Rob Porter in late July last year. The director's statements differ from a White House account last week that said Porter's "background investigation was ongoing, his clearance was never denied, and he resigned."

The scandal over how the White House handled Porter after his two ex-wives accused him of physical and emotional abuse has been raging for nearly a week.