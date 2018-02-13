White House reportedly considering Mester for Fed vice chair

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester is in the running to become the central bank's vice chair, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said the White House is thinking about nominating Mester for the role. Mester is known as one of the more hawkish members in the Fed.

Mester took over as president of the Cleveland Fed in June 2014. Prior to that she spent more than 30 years working for the Philadelphia Fed.

CNBC learned from a source last month that San Francisco Fed President John Williams was also being considered for the post.

Tuesday's report comes after Jerome Powell was confirmed as Fed chair last month, replacing Janet Yellen.

