Slips, spills and crashes at the 2018 Winter Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympics is well underway in Pyeongchang, South Korea, as enter Day 4 of competition begins. And while it is every Olympian's dream to come home with a medal, it sometimes does not always go according to plan. Here are some of the slips, spills and crashes that Olympians have so far endured in chasing their dreams.

Photo Above: Jussi Penttala of Finland crash lands during the Freestyle Skiing Men's Moguls Qualification at Phoenix Snow Park on Feb. 9, 2018, in Pyeongchang, South Korea.