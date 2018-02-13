Slips, spills and crashes at the 2018 Winter Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympics is well underway in Pyeongchang, South Korea, as enter Day 4 of competition begins. And while it is every Olympian's dream to come home with a medal, it sometimes does not always go according to plan. Here are some of the slips, spills and crashes that Olympians have so far endured in chasing their dreams.
Photo Above: Jussi Penttala of Finland crash lands during the Freestyle Skiing Men's Moguls Qualification at Phoenix Snow Park on Feb. 9, 2018, in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Holly Crawford of Australia crashes in the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Qualification on Day 3 of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on Feb. 12.
Canada's Samuel Girard (left) falls next to Netherlands' Sjinkie Knegt in the men's 5,000m relay short track speed skating heat event at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 13th.
Anastasia Bryzgalova of Olympic Athletes from Russia falls as she competes against Norway during the Curling Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Game on day four of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 13th.
Simidele Adeagbo of Nigeria loses control during a training run for Skeleton on Feb. 13th, 2018.
Olympic Athlete from Russia Mikhail Kolyada falls during the Men's Single Skating Short Program Team Event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on Feb. 9th.
Shoko Ono #27 of Japan falls on top of Dominique Ruegg #26 of Switzerland in the second period during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round - Group B game on day three of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Kwandong Hockey Centre on February 12th in Gangneung, South Korea.
Elise Christie of Great Britain crashes during the Ladies' 500m Short Track Speed Skating final on day four at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 13th.
Russia's Pavel Trikhichev falls during the Men's Alpine Combined Downhill at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre in Pyeongchang on February 13th.
Lucile Lefrevre of France crashes during a slope style training session ahead of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Bokwang Phoenix Snow Park on February 7, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
(From L) Russia's Denis Spitsov, Russia's Andrey Larkov and Norway's Simen Hegstad Krueger recover after colliding at the start of the men's 15km + 15km cross-country skiathlon at the Alpensia cross country ski centre on February 11th in Pyeongchang.
Emina Malagich of Olympic Athlete from Russia, Petra Jaszapati of Hungary and Charlotte Gilmartin of Great Britain crash during the Ladies' 500m Short Track Speed Skating qualifying on day one of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 10th in Gangneung, South Korea.