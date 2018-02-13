YouTube CEO says Logan Paul — who filmed aftermath of suicide — doesn’t deserve to be kicked off website

YouTube star Logan Paul has not done anything that would warrant his channel being taken down from the platform, the video-sharing website's CEO said Monday.

Susan Wojcicki was speaking at Recode's Code Media conference in Huntington Beach, California.

"We do terminate accounts all the time. We do have a three strikes rule, and if somebody violates three times, then we terminate those accounts," she said.

"He (Paul) hasn't done anything that would cause those three strikes. So we can't just be pulling people off of our platform… They need to violate a policy and we need to have consistent behavior."

Paul, one of YouTube's most popular content creators, has been surrounded in controversy since he posted a video in December that showed a man who appeared to have taken his own life in Japan's Aokigahara forest — a suicide hotspot.

The vlogger added fuel to the flames last week when he uploaded a video where he is seen tasering two dead rats and removing a live fish from water.