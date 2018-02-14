6 luxurious places to retire in the US

Retiring in style can be expensive.
Personal finance website GOBankingRates compiled a list of the top luxury retirement communities in America, and their price tags. Wealthier retirees may find these communities appealing, whether they're looking for a quiet escape, an activity-filled adventure or a city-centered high-rise.
Rio Verde Community and Country Club in Rio Verde, Arizona, aims to get its residents outside — offering activities like hiking, cycling and horseback riding. It also has two golf courses for residents.
The community offers a peaceful mountain view yet is about an hour outside Phoenix, giving residents access to restaurants and the city action.
The community's 1,000 custom-built homes start at about $350,000 and can top $1 million.
Covenant Shores in Mercer Island, Washington, offers retirees a combo of country and city life. This 12-acre waterfront community offers residents a private marina on Lake Washington — yet is also minutes away from Seattle.
One- and two-bedroom homes availabl,e and the community's entrance fee starts at $91,000, with monthly fees starting at $1,930.
Solivita in Kissimmee, Florida, covers 4,300 acres and has plenty of amenities and activities — including golf courses, a spa and fitness center, and tennis and bocce ball courts. The community also has a variety of food options within its town center.
Plus, if the grandchildren are coming to visit, you don't have to worry about them getting bored. Solivita is less than 30 miles from Walt Disney World.
With a number of floor plans to choose from, homes range from $150,000 to $500,000.
Not every retirement community has to be a secluded getaway.
The Clare, located in Chicago, gives city-loving retirees independent living residences and a range of assisted living programs within a high-rise building. With the city outside residents' front door, the community offers transportation services, complimentary breakfast, a pool and 24-hour security service.
Prices, which depend on the number of rooms and the quality of the view, can range from $300,000 to $1.5 million.
Located in Greensboro, Georgia, Del Webb is a gated golf cart community located on Georgia's second largest body of water, Lake Oconee. With more than 300 miles of shoreline, the lake gives Del Webb residents the perfect place to take the boat out and go fishing.
The community's clubhouse offers a variety of amenities, including tennis courts, an indoor heated pool and a fitness center.
Would-be residents can choose a home with one to four bedrooms, with prices starting at $269,000.
The Villages in Sumter County, Florida, is a hub for activity.
This community prioritizes health and wellness, providing residents with on-site golf courses, softball fields, polo grounds, dance classes and athletic clubs. Residents have a multitude of on-property places to eat and free nightly activities to choose from.
The Villages offer homes ranging from patio villas to ranch houses; prices start as low as $115,000, but some homes can cost more than $1 million.