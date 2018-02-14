AT&T may call antitrust chief to testify over Time Warner purchase in unprecedented move

AT&T is reportedly thinking about calling the head of the Justice Department's antitrust division to testify in a trial over its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

In an unprecedented move, AT&T could tap Makan Delrahim to testify in the trial, according to reports from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

It is highly unusual for government officials to be listed as witnesses in such cases, but this is no ordinary antitrust trial. President Donald Trump has had an adversarial relationship with CNN — a Time Warner-owned network — during his entire presidency.

The Justice Department sued to block the multi-billion-dollar deal in late November. The government believes the deal would harm competition and raise prices for consumers. The department also denies allegations that it is blocking the deal as punishment for CNN's news coverage.

AT&T, meanwhile, notes its deal with Time Warner is a so-called vertical merger, meaning it would combine the two companies are on the same supply chain, in this case content (Time Warner) and media distribution (AT&T). AT&T also notes that a vertical merger has not been blocked in about 50 years.

The trial is scheduled to start on March 19.