    ×

    Wall Street

    Wall Street

    Berkshire Hathaway's Munger set to speak at Daily Journal annual meeting

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger is scheduled to speak to shareholders of the Daily Journal on Wednesday amid a 10-day period of big stock market swings and new signs of rising inflation.

    Munger, the longtime sidekick of Berkshire's Warren Buffett, speaks annually at the newspaper's shareholder meeting, where he has been chairman and director since 1977. He usually offers his views on a wide range of topics, from philosophy to Berkshire's latest investments. Last year, for example, he talked about why Berkshire had chosen to buy airline stocks for the first time.

    Shareholders may be hoping to hear some advice for navigating the current market tumult. In the past, Buffett has advised investors to ride it out. "Don't watch the market closely," he said in 2016.

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.