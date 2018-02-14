Berkshire Hathaway's Munger set to speak at Daily Journal annual meeting

[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger is scheduled to speak to shareholders of the Daily Journal on Wednesday amid a 10-day period of big stock market swings and new signs of rising inflation.

Munger, the longtime sidekick of Berkshire's Warren Buffett, speaks annually at the newspaper's shareholder meeting, where he has been chairman and director since 1977. He usually offers his views on a wide range of topics, from philosophy to Berkshire's latest investments. Last year, for example, he talked about why Berkshire had chosen to buy airline stocks for the first time.

Shareholders may be hoping to hear some advice for navigating the current market tumult. In the past, Buffett has advised investors to ride it out. "Don't watch the market closely," he said in 2016.