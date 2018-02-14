Egypt's international critics 'jealous' of our success, government minister says

International outcry ahead of Egypt's upcoming presidential elections probably stems from a sense of envy, a government minister told CNBC on Tuesday.

When asked whether it would be possible for Egypt's forthcoming presidential vote to provide unity in the country following widespread criticism of its democratic merit, Petroleum Minister Tarek El-Molla replied: "Normally, success would create professional jealousy and rising star countries would also attract more jealous people or jealous countries or whatever… so we will always be criticized for any of these things."

"However, we have to look at our roadmap and look at our future. We are what we call a good player in the region and in the world," he added.