The Environmental Protection Agency is stressing concerns about the safety of Administrator Scott Pruitt amid a flurry of new reports on the Trump appointee's first-class flights and travel costs.

Pruitt, whose travel habits are under investigation by the agency's inspector general, came under fresh scrutiny this week after a Washington Post story detailed at least $90,000 in travel costs accrued by the EPA during a short stretch in June.

On one of the flights in question, from Milan to Washington, D.C., Pruitt traveled aboard Emirates Airlines, which is known for its luxury premium cabins, CBS News reported Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, Politico reported Pruitt flew first class on an American Airlines flight from Washington, D.C., to Boston. The EPA confirmed Politico's reporting to CNBC.

The renewed attention on Pruitt's travel is a potential concern for the EPA and the Trump administration, which has already seen one high-level deputy, former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, resign over criticism of his use of chartered flights. Pruitt is widely viewed as one of the most effective members of the administration, particularly in its bid to roll back Obama-era environmental regulations.

But his starring role in President Donald Trump's deregulation agenda — and his history of climate change skepticism — have also made him one of the administration's most polarizing figures.