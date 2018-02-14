    ×

    Facebook smart speakers Aloha and Fiona to launch by July, report says

    • DigiTimes reports that Facebook will launch two speakers by July.
    • Citing industry sources, DigiTimes says Facebook's entries into the smart speaker market are code named Aloha and Fiona.
    REUTERS/Stephen Lam

    Facebook's smart speakers will be launching by July and are code named Aloha and Fiona, DigiTimes reported Wednesday.

    Facebook's rival to Amazon's Alexa will have 15-inch LG touchscreens, DigiTimes said, citing industry sources.

    DigiTimes has a spotty record on reporting product launches, and Facebook did not immediately reply to a CNBC request for comment.

    But the DigiTimes report comes after other similar reports. In August, Bloomberg said Facebook is working on at least two separate speaker devices with Apple "Siri-style" voice assistants, and at least one has a laptop-like screen that could be released as soon as the spring. Business Insider also reported that Facebook was working on a product called Aloha.

    We do know that Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO, has a keen interest in smart homes. Zuckerberg created a smart personal assistant, Jarvis, and has a fully rigged automation system in his home.

    Facebook is also expanding its ambitions in music and video on a grander scale. Facebook agreed to a music deal with Sony earlier this year, and has talked to media buyers about expanding its "Watch" video tab to compete with YouTube.

    Read DigiTimes' full report here.

