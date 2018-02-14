Facebook smart speakers Aloha and Fiona to launch by July, report says

Facebook's smart speakers will be launching by July and are code named Aloha and Fiona, DigiTimes reported Wednesday.

Facebook's rival to Amazon's Alexa will have 15-inch LG touchscreens, DigiTimes said, citing industry sources.

DigiTimes has a spotty record on reporting product launches, and Facebook did not immediately reply to a CNBC request for comment.

But the DigiTimes report comes after other similar reports. In August, Bloomberg said Facebook is working on at least two separate speaker devices with Apple "Siri-style" voice assistants, and at least one has a laptop-like screen that could be released as soon as the spring. Business Insider also reported that Facebook was working on a product called Aloha.

We do know that Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO, has a keen interest in smart homes. Zuckerberg created a smart personal assistant, Jarvis, and has a fully rigged automation system in his home.

Facebook is also expanding its ambitions in music and video on a grander scale. Facebook agreed to a music deal with Sony earlier this year, and has talked to media buyers about expanding its "Watch" video tab to compete with YouTube.

