Moore Capital bought Wynn Resorts, other casino stocks before Steve Wynn resigned

Louis Bacon's Moore Capital bet on casino stocks in the fourth quarter of last year, filings show.

The hedge fund took a new, 50,000 share stake in Wynn Resorts, a 1.88 million share stake in Caesars Entertainment and a 100,000 share stake in Boyd Gaming, according to a required quarterly filing Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The information is at least 45 days old and may not reflect the fund's current holdings.

Wynn shares are down 2.6 percent this year after Steve Wynn last week resigned as CEO and chairman of the company. In late January, The Wall Street Journal reported detailed allegations of decades of sexual misconduct by the casino magnate. In a statement about his resignation, the former CEO did not admit to any wrongdoing.

Shares of Caesars are up about 1.2 percent this year, while Boyd Gaming is up 3.8 percent.

Moore Capital also took a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch of 375,000 shares. The retailer, which struggled last year, raised fourth-quarter guidance in late January to the high single digits. Shares are up 26.2 percent so far this year.

Many other new holdings fell in the category leisure and retail, such as Marriott, McDonald's Ralph Lauren, Ross Stores, Starbucks, Burlington Stores and Deckers Outdoor.

The hedge fund also bet on technology stocks over banks. Moore Capital increased its holdings in Apple and Microsoft, but reduced its ownership of Alibaba and Amazon.com. The fund dissolved its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase and decreased its holdings of Bank of America, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley.

— CNBC's Everett Rosenfeld contributed to this report.