Trump: 'I am totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind'

President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that he is "totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind."

The president made the statement as the White House continues to deal with a scandal involving former top aide Rob Porter, whose ex-wives have accused him of domestic violence.

"I am totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind. Everyone knows that," Trump said Wednesday after reporters pressed him on whether he believed the women's accusations.

It marked the first time Trump directly addressed the notion of domestic violence during the Porter imbroglio, which has thrust the White House into chaos over the past week. On Friday, Trump defended Porter, stressing that the former staff secretary has claimed he is innocent of the claims.

"We wish him well," Trump said of Porter last week. "I think you also have to remember that. He said very strongly yesterday he's innocent."

Porter wasn't the only former White House aide to quit over domestic abuse allegations last week. Speechwriter David Sorensen resigned Friday after The Washington Post reported that Sorensen's ex-wife accused him of emotional and physical abuse. Sorensen, in turn, denied the allegations and said his former wife actually victimized him.