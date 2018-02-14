    ×

    Tech

    Cloud provider Twilio spikes on Q4 revenue growth

    Jeff Lawson
    Abigail Stevenson | CNBC
    Jeff Lawson

    Cloud provider Twilio spiked as much as 21 percent Wednesday, a day after reporting year-over-year revenue growth of 41 percent for the fourth quarter.

    The company reported a non-GAAP loss of 19 cents per share, on total revenue of $115.2 million for the December quarter, on Tuesday evening.

    The company issued revenue guidance of $115 million to $117 million for the first quarter and of $506 million to $514 million for the full year of 2018.

    Twilio also announced its CFO of nearly six years, Lee Kirkpatrick, is leaving.

    Shares climbed above $30, up more than 30 percent year to date.

    --Reuters contributed to this report.

