Senate blocks multiple immigration plans, stalling progress toward protections for young immigrants

The Senate blocked multiple immigration proposals on Thursday afternoon, leaving a contentious debate on how best to protect young immigrants from deportation and boost border security measures no closer to a resolution.

In a rebuke, a measure favored by President Donald Trump got the fewest votes of all four immigration-related amendments before the Senate on Thursday. It failed to advance by a 60 to 39 margin.

The amendments' failure leaves the chamber no closer to enshrining legal protections for up to 1.8 million immigrants either protected by an Obama-era program or eligible for it. It leaves doubts about any clear path for Congress to reach an immigration agreement that Trump will sign.

Senators' next move was unclear as of Thursday afternoon. The House could pass its own Republican immigration bill in the coming weeks, which would likely fail in the Senate.

"Even though this week has been squandered, this does not have to be the end of our efforts to resolve these matters," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell following the votes. He said senators can pass an immigration bill if they "get serious about finding a solution that can actually become law."