President Donald Trump will address the nation Thursday morning about the Florida school shooting massacre.

"Our Nation grieves," he said in a proclamation ordering flags to be flown at half-staff. No one "should ever feel unsafe in an American school," he said earlier in a tweet.

Seventeen people were slain and 14 people were hospitalizedin Wednesday's rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, authorities said. The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolaus Cruz, was booked on 17 counts of premeditated murder Thursday, The Associated Press reported. Authorities said he used an AR-15 assault rifle.

It was already the 18th — and deadliest — school shooting in 2018, more than twice as many as this time last year, according to a count by Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control advocacy organization.

Trump has resisted calls for greater gun control measures after previous mass shootings. Here's how he reacted to the latest school tragedy.

Trump tweeted his prayers on Wednesday night.

He also said he had spoken with Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

On Thursday, he said people should report suspicious behavior.

He later ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset Monday, saying in a statement: "Our Nation grieves with those who have lost loved ones in the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted that Trump will address the nation at 11 a.m. ET Thursday.



A senior administration official told NBC News that advisors are discussing the possibility that Trump will visit the Broward County area when he goes to his private Mar-a-Lago resort this weekend. Mar-a-Lago is about 40 miles away.