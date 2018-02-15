Peter Thiel is reportedly worried about regulation coming to Silicon Valley

Tech investor Peter Thiel is growing increasingly worried about the threat of regulation on Silicon Valley, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Thiel is planning his exit from the tech mecca, in part out of concern that regulation would hinder the financial prospects for tech companies.

Lawmakers and tech insiders have been calling for increased oversight in Silicon Valley in light of malicious foreign efforts online, growing concern around tech's effect on kids, and what some see as recent consumer rights violations.

Facebook, where Thiel sits on the board, has been at the center of many of those discussions, earning particular scrutiny from U.S. congressional intelligence agencies and regulators in Europe.

Thiel was not immediately available to comment.

Read the full Wall Street Journal report here.