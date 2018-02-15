Petition to scrap Snapchat redesign hits 1 million

A petition urging Snap to reverse the redesign of its Snapchat app has surpassed 1 million signatures.



Snap has been rolling out the Snapchat update to users over the past few weeks. Chief Executive Evan Spiegel said on the company's full-year earnings call recently that the aim of the resdesign was to make the app "simpler and easier to use, especially for older users."

However, there appears to be a lot of users that don't like it.

A Change.org campaign titled "Remove the new Snapchat update" — started by Australian user Nic Rumsey — had 1,011,081 signatures at 07:28 a.m. ET Thursday, with the aim of reaching 1.5 million.

Rumsey wrote that the update "has, in fact, made many features more difficult" to use.

"Many 'new features' are useless or defeat the original purposes Snapchat has had for the past years," the petition says.

The aim is to "convince Snap Inc to change the app back to the basics, before the new 2018 update."