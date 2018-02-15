Federal investigators reportedly are seeking documents from lenders and investors in New York and New Jersey real estate projects managed by the family of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and senior advisor of President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg News, citing a source familiar with the inquiry, reported Wednesday that both the IRS and the Justice Department issued subpoenas within the past year to people who loaned money and assembled investors for the Kushner Cos. projects.

It is not clear whether officials are eyeing Kushner Cos. or its associates in the real estate ventures, according to Bloomberg.

The report said that the probe appears unrelated to two other investigations related to Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, and to his family's business.

One of those investigations, being conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller, is looking at Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible Trump campaign collusion with Russians. Mueller's investigators reportedly questioned Kushner in November.

The other probe is looking into the Kushner Cos.' use of aprogram that grants visas to rich overseas investors.

CNBC has reached out to the Justice Department and the IRS for comment.

A lawyer for the Kushner Cos., Charles Harder, told Bloomberg: "Kushner Cos. is not under investigation for any tax issues. It has had no contact with anyone at the IRS or Justice Department Tax Division. It has received no subpoenas or audit requests about its taxes. It is not in tax court on any audits."

"If there is an investigation about others' taxes, it has nothing to do with Kushner Cos. or its businesses," Harder said.

Chris Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Kushner Cos., told CNBC in an emailed statement, "In a rush to publish unsubstantiated information from unnamed sources Bloomberg has admitted in its own story that they are not clear on the facts."

"There's a good reason that they are not clear on the facts — they got it wrong. If there is an audit of a third party, it has nothing to do with us," Taylor said.

"Bloomberg's 'so-called reporting' is irresponsible and actionable. We never been contacted about our taxes or an audit and to our knowledge, neither have any of our investors."