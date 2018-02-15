Trump's gas tax hike tests whether the federal fuel levy is still a third rail in politics

Congress has kept the trust fund solvent by shoring it up with $143 billion in general revenue since 2008, according to the Tax Policy Center. The patch job will allow the fund to cover the spending it has already approved for the next two years, but it will once again face shortfalls in 2021.

"I'm not running for Congress, so I'm in favor of it," said Richard LeFrak, a prominent real estate developer and former infrastructure advisor to Trump.

"In real terms, the gas tax is actually far less than it was in 1993 when they imposed it. And if they did adjust it for inflation or adjust it for the fact that your car is getting much more mileage than it used to, then it actually would produce tens of billions of dollars of annual revenue that could be reinvested back into infrastructure in the country."

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that a 1-cent rise in the tax would increase the trust fund's revenues by $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion.

Trump reportedly supports raising fuel taxes — currently 18.4 cents a gallon for gasoline and 24.4 cents for diesel — by 25 cents. The White House said it does not comment on the president's remarks in closed-door meetings.

In absolute terms, the hike is not too different from past proposals to increase the levy. But Trump reportedly wants to raise it all at once, whereas lawmakers have often proposed a phased-in approach.