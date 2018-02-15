US Bank to pay more than $600 million over federal charges it had lax anti-money laundering controls

U.S. Bancorp failed to monitor suspicious transactions and other activities that should have raised money laundering alerts, and then its employees tried to hide the deficiencies from regulators, federal prosecutors in New York said Thursday.

The Minneapolis-based bank, the nation's fifth largest, will pay a total of $613 million, including $528 million in a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, who announced the company had made two felony violations of the Bank Secrecy Act.

The agreement also includes the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve Board and the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

U.S. Bancorp will reform its compliance and monitoring program and has accepted responsibility for its conduct, the U.S. attorney said in a statement Thursday. The government said it would seek dismissal of the charges in two years assuming the bank carries out the reforms.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp, a longtime holding of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, were unchanged in morning trading Thursday. That makes it the second of Berkshire's big bank holdings, Wells Fargo being the other, to face regulatory heat in recent years.

U.S. Bancorp said in 2015 that it had entered a consent order with the comptroller over anti-money laundering lapses. On Thursday it said it had already set the money aside to pay for resolving the matter.

"We regret and have accepted responsibility for the past deficiencies" in the anti-money laundering program, U.S. Bancorp's president and CEO, Andy Cecere, said in a statement. "Our culture of ethics and integrity demands that we do better."