    Brexit

    Brexit deal should strike 'fair balance,' says Germany's Merkel

    • The German chancellor held a news conference with U.K. PM Theresa May in Berlin on Friday
    • Merkel said she was not frustrated with the ongoing Brexit negotiations.
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May shake hands during a joint press conference after talks on February 16, 2018 in Berlin.
    John Macdougall | AFP | Getty Images
    A Brexit deal should strike a balance that ensures Britain clearly diverges from the European Union's single market while also keeping close economic ties with the bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

    "In the end there needs to be a fair balance of divergence, from the single market for example, and on the other hand a partnership that is not too close. This can be achieved and the (EU)27 will ensure that the relationship is as close as possible but that there is a difference to (EU) membership," Merkel said.

    Merkel added during a news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May that she was not frustrated with the negotiations and that she wanted the EU to stick to the Brexit timetable.

