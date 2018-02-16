HARWOOD: Let me ask it differently. Do you think an authoritarian power overseas has managed to compromise the U.S. government?

FLAKE: No, I'm not saying that. I'm not one of those who run around calling for our president to be impeached. He's done nothing in my view that would warrant that. But I do think that the behavior he sometimes exhibits, and some of the policies that he has adopted, aren't good for our national security.

HARWOOD: What have you concluded about what Russia did, what the president did or didn't do with respect to that, and what danger that poses as a matter of national security?

FLAKE: Russia did interfere in our elections. It seems as if they did it to benefit one of the candidates. I'm not saying that that was dispositive, that's what made the difference. But that did occur. And what troubles me greatly is, I'm not aware of any Cabinet-level kind of meeting, or any high-level attempt to actually get a handle on this, and to figure out how we're going to respond.

HARWOOD: What do you conclude about whether the president or people close to him had anything to do with it?

FLAKE: I'm not among those who think that the president is compromised, or that they colluded …

HARWOOD: You're not?

FLAKE: No. Really, no. I don't think that the campaign colluded in some meaningful way. I don't think that they were organized enough, or competent enough as a campaign to do that.

It is troubling that they won't accept that that kind of intervention was happening on the part of the Russians and won't look to combat it. But I think it's more out of a sense of trying to protect his status as somebody who won the election.

I don't think it's, I'm beholden to them somehow, or worried that they have compromising material.

HARWOOD: So when people say (those) like you, who have criticized the president, have not taken action commensurate with the threat you identify, your answer is: You think that this is something that happened that the president did not help make happen, and therefore it's somewhat less grave.

FLAKE: Some people think, well, if you disapprove of some of the president's actions, or his behavior, then you ought to vote against everything that he supports. I don't view it that way. That's not my job.

HARWOOD: Ben Wittes and Jon Rauch wrote in The Atlantic recently that Trumpism is a threat to the institutions of the United States, Republicans have become the party of Trumpism, therefore everything he is trying to do needs to be stopped in the higher interest of protecting those institutions.

FLAKE: I understand that impulse. That impulse was there as soon as Barack Obama was elected. Now, you know, the tables have turned — kind of the same argument on the other side. There may come a point at which you say, hey, this is a grave threat, and you can't agree with anything the president does. We're not there.