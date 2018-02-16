    ×

    Google CEO will unveil new data center in Tennessee and remind public of expansion around the country

    • At a ceremony Friday afternoon, Google CEO Sundar Pichai will highlight 14 states where it plans to increase its investments.
    • The company plans to spend $2.5 billion over the next several years to build new data centers.
    Google CEO Sundar Pichai
    At a groundbreaking ceremony for a new data center in Tennessee, Google will flesh out the details of its plan to increase its investments across the United States.

    The company is pouring money into 14 states across the country and hiring thousands of new employees, CEO Sundar Pichai will announce in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Friday afternoon.

    Pichai described Alphabet's plans to expand its footprint outside the Bay Area during the company's Q4 earnings call, but today released new information as to where its new offices and data centers will be located.

    Google will invest $2.5 billion over the next few years to open or expand data centers in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia and Oklahoma, and is constructing new offices or expanding existing ones in nine states: California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington. The company estimates that about 1,900 people work directly on its data center campuses.

    These investments will bring Google's footprint to 21 states, with data centers in six.

    Earlier this year, fellow tech giant Apple also announced plans to increase its investment in the US economy, saying that it would create 20,000 new jobs and open a new campus. In his State of the Union speech, President Trump credited last year's tax reform with spurring Apple's plans, though it isn't clear how much of the new investment can actually be attributed to tax changes.

