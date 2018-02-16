Google CEO will unveil new data center in Tennessee and remind public of expansion around the country

At a groundbreaking ceremony for a new data center in Tennessee, Google will flesh out the details of its plan to increase its investments across the United States.

The company is pouring money into 14 states across the country and hiring thousands of new employees, CEO Sundar Pichai will announce in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Friday afternoon.

Pichai described Alphabet's plans to expand its footprint outside the Bay Area during the company's Q4 earnings call, but today released new information as to where its new offices and data centers will be located.

Google will invest $2.5 billion over the next few years to open or expand data centers in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia and Oklahoma, and is constructing new offices or expanding existing ones in nine states: California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington. The company estimates that about 1,900 people work directly on its data center campuses.

These investments will bring Google's footprint to 21 states, with data centers in six.