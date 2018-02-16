MoviePass slashes prices to $7.95/month—so how does it make money?

Movie theater ticket sales hit a 20-year low in 2017, but one rapidly growing subscription service is trying to get more people into theaters by cutting its already low prices – and expanding into new ventures.

MoviePass, which launched in 2011 and now boasts more than two million subscribers, allows users to see one film in theaters every day for a flat monthly price. Membership has skyrocketed since Mitch Lowe took over as CEO this past June and slashed fees from $30 a month to $9.95. In just two days after the fee reduction, sign-ups shot up by 150,000.