    Check out these Olympic Skeleton athletes and their super cool helmets

    Share

    ×

    Olympics

    Check out these Olympic Skeleton athletes and their super cool helmets

    Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana
    Mohd Rasfan | AFP | Getty Images

    There may not be a Winter Olympics sport more terrifying than the Skeleton. This is the sporting event where athletes voluntarily hurl themselves head first down a curving ice track at speeds of over 80 mph — with no brakes!

    While most people may be too afraid to try it, it certainly does make for a fantastic spectator sport.

    For the athletes willing to risk life and limb for the glory of an Olympic medal, apparently you need a super cool helmet. The Skeleton helmets at the Pyeongchang Olympics are creative pieces of art that not only serve to protect the the riders' noggins. They also seem to embody the spirit of the athlete wearing them.

    Here is a sampling of some of our favorites.

    Photo above: Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana.

    • Joseph Luke Cecchini of Itay

      2018Joseph Luke Cecchini of Italy.
      Edgar Su | Reuters

    • Barrett Martineau of Canada

      Barrett Martineau of Canada.
      Edgar Su | Reuters

    • Yun Sungbin of South Korea

      Yun Sung-bin of South Korea.
      Edgar Su | Reuters

    • Katie Uhlaender of the U.S.

      Katie Uhlaender of the U.S.
      Edgar Su | Reuters

    • Maria Marinela Mazilu of Romania

      Maria Marinela Mazilu of Romania.
      Arnd Wiegmann | Reuters

    • Adam Edelman of Israel

      Adam Edelman of Israel.
      Mike Egerton | PA Images | Getty Images

    • Kevin Boyer of Canada

      Kevin Boyer of Canada.
      Edgar Su | Reuters

    • Alexander Gassner of Germany

      Alexander Gassner of Germany.
      Edgar Su | Reuters

    • Kim Meylemans of Belgium

      Kim Meylemans of Belgium.
      Edgar Su | Reuters

    • Mirela Rahneva of Canada

      Mirela Rahneva of Canada.
      Arnd Wiegmann | Reuters

    • Hiroatsu Takahashi of Japan

      Hiroatsu Takahashi of Japan.
      Edgar Su | Reuters

    • Mariana Gilardoni of Switzerland

      Marina Gilardoni of Switzerland.
      Arnd Wiegmann | Reuters

    • Jane Channell of Canada

      Jane Channell of Canada.
      Edgar Su | Reuters

    • Ander Mirambell of Spain

      Ander Mirambell of Spain.
      Edgar Su | Reuters

    • Jackie Narracott of Australia

      Jackie Narracott of Australia.
      Edgar Su | Reuters

    more from Olympics