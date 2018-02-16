Check out these Olympic Skeleton athletes and their super cool helmets

There may not be a Winter Olympics sport more terrifying than the Skeleton. This is the sporting event where athletes voluntarily hurl themselves head first down a curving ice track at speeds of over 80 mph — with no brakes!

While most people may be too afraid to try it, it certainly does make for a fantastic spectator sport.

For the athletes willing to risk life and limb for the glory of an Olympic medal, apparently you need a super cool helmet. The Skeleton helmets at the Pyeongchang Olympics are creative pieces of art that not only serve to protect the the riders' noggins. They also seem to embody the spirit of the athlete wearing them.

Here is a sampling of some of our favorites.

Photo above: Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana.