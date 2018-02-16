    ×

    Read John Kelly's memo on improvements to the White House security clearance process in the wake of the Porter abuse scandal

    White House chief of staff John Kelly and White House staff secretary Rob Porter.
    Nicholas Kamm | AFP | Getty Images
    Chief of staff John Kelly circulated a memo Friday on how the White House will be adjusting its security clearance process.

    Kelly said recent events made it clear that existing procedures needed reform. Going forward, the chief of staff's office has to sign off on all new security clearance requests.

    The changes come after allegations that former White House aide Rob Porter had interim clearance that provided him with access to classified information even though his ex-wives accused him of domestic abuse.

    Download the full memo here.